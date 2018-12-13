West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta has no plans to retire next summer

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta insists he has no plans to retire in the near future, but said he will discuss his options with the club at the end of the season.

Zabaleta joined West Ham on a free in June 2017, signing a two-year contract after nine years with Manchester City.

The 33-year-old has started 12 Premier League games for West Ham this season, and the Argentine said his focus is on a successful campaign despite the fact his contract expires in the summer.

Asked about a possible extension, Zabaleta replied: "I don't know. The main thing for me is to keep enjoying my football, I'm so happy to be part of the West Ham family.

"I know I'm not getting any younger but I still feel alright, I'm playing in every single game and physically I feel good.

"We will see at the end of the season what the best decision is for me, the club, for everyone, but at the moment I don't want to think about this, I just want to enjoy playing games. The main thing is to have a good season with the team."

But regardless of what happens next summer, Zabaleta said retirement was not an option.

He added: "No, I'll be 34 in January and I love football so much. If I continue playing in every game it means I can go for a few more years.

"When you are in your 30s you cannot think about long term, that is the only thing, but I'm not thinking about retirement.

"If I can go for another few years I do will 100 per cent because I've got so much love for football."

