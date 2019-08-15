Manuel Pellegrini insists West Ham season starts now ahead of Brighton clash

Manuel Pellegrini believes his side made too many mistakes against Manchester City

Manuel Pellegrini insists West Ham's season "starts now" after their disappointing opening-day defeat to Manchester City.

The Hammers were no match for the Premier League champions last weekend, with City running out 5-0 winners at London Stadium.

However, Pellegrini is adamant his side have moved on from that home thrashing, and their campaign can really get going at Brighton in this weekend's clash.

2:58 Highlights from Manchester City's 5-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester City's 5-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League.

"We made too many mistakes," Pellegrini said. "We need to improve if we want to be a competitive team. We played 45 minutes of a very nice game against City.

"We must try to win the next game we're playing. We are not thinking about our targets or achievements in May. One defeat does not change our minds.

"We have a good squad and we must try to play better in the other games. We have just started the season now."

Jack Wilshere is fit to feature for West Ham against Brighton

Pellegrini also gave an update on Jack Wilshere's fitness, after the midfielder was substituted against City having suffered a dead leg.

"Jack is working without any problems in our squad," Pellegrini added. "He's working with our team. We don't have any problem about that. He's okay."