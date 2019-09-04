Michael Antonio: West Ham forward ruled out until New Year with injury

Michael Antonio is expected to be out for three to four months

West Ham forward Michael Antonio may be out until the New Year after suffering a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old underwent successful surgery on Tuesday on his right leg and is expected to be out for three to four months while he recovers.

He suffered the problem during the 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at Newport last week.

The Hammers, who also lost Javier Hernandez when he was sold to Sevilla last month, still have plenty of attacking options, however.

New signings Sebastian Haller and Albian Ajeti compete for the centre-forward position, while boss Manuel Pellegrini also has Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass and Manuel Lanzini.

And Pellegrini has also now drafted in U23 player Xande Silva to his 25-man Premier League squad and he can play if needed this season.

Antonio, who is under contract at the West London club until 2021, played in West Ham's first three games of the season but missed the 2-0 win over Norwich at the weekend.