West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has successful hip surgery

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski suffered his hip injury at Bournemouth

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has undergone successful surgery on his torn hip muscle.

The 34-year-old Poland international faces three months on the sidelines after suffering the injury in West Ham's 2-2 Premier League draw with Bournemouth a fortnight ago.

Fabianski has established himself as the No 1 goalkeeper at West Ham since joining from Swansea last summer for £7m.

Fabianski was treated on the pitch during the 2-2 draw with the Cherries

Hammers chairman David Gold revealed the procedure to fix the club's reigning player of the year's muscle had been a success.

Gold said on Twitter: "Just to update you all, the surgery on Lukasz Fabianski's hip went as planned this morning in London.

"He will hopefully be discharged later today. Speedy recovery Lukasz."

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is confident Roberto Jimenez will be a capable replacement in Fabianski's absence, and said he will not be looking to add a new goalkeeper while the Pole recovers.

"Roberto is a goalkeeper that has had a brilliant career, not only in Spain - he also played in Portugal, Greece, and for other teams in Spain. We brought him here because we know him and we trust him," said Pellegrini.

"We also brought in David Martin, another goalkeeper with experience in the league so, for the moment, we are going to stay the same."