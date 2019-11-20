Lukasz Fabianksi will not rush West Ham injury return

Lukasz Fabianski was injured at Bournemouth

Lukasz Fabianksi insists he will not be rushing his return to first-team action following surgery on a torn hip muscle.

The West Ham goalkeeper has been sidelined since suffering the injury in the Hammers' 2-2 against Bournemouth in September.

"I think I'm getting better and I'm doing more things, so hopefully it will continue like that and it will be successful," Fabianski said.

"The biggest mistake in my case would be to try to rush things because there would be a big chance of it happening again so, with injuries like that, you have to be really careful about it.

"I don't want to rush. I just want to take my time and make sure I come back in the right way, not only physically but from the goalkeeping point of view which is important."

Jose Mourinho brings his Spurs side to the London Stadium on Saturday

The absence of the Poland international has corresponded with a poor run of results for Manuel Pellegrini's side. The Hammers are without a win in seven and have lost five of those games, including a 4-0 defeat to League One Oxford United in the Carabao Cup.

Fabianksi, who arrived from Swansea City last year, said: "We need to make sure that we can come back in a strong way and turn things around and get some positive results in the next few weeks.

"From the moment the referee blows the whistle until the last moment, I think, as a fan, as a supporter, as a team-mate, we should be right there for them and to cheer them, support them and be right behind them for the 90 minutes."