Manuel Pellegrini says pressure not increased by West Ham's poor form

Manuel Pellegrini insists pressure on him has not increased despite West Ham's poor form resulting in them sitting just one place above the Premier League relegation zone.

The Hammers have picked up just five points from a possible 30 in their last 10 league games, and the board are understood to have met to discuss the manager's future this week.

Pellegrini is the strong favourite with bookmakers to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job, but the Chilean does not think the pressure on him has changed.

He told Sky Sports News: "Nobody is happy. Not the owners, not me, not the players, not the fans. I have 35 years as a professional and this is always a difficult job.

"I don't understand why the media always think the managers are under pressure when they are not winning.

"When I am winning I am always exactly under the same pressure - to try to be the best team, to improve, to try to win. Every game is always different.

"I always think that we have to win. We know results are important and we cannot have just five points from 30 - it's a very bad average. That's why we are all worried about that."