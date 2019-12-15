Manuel Pellegrini: Michail Antonio says West Ham squad are behind manager

West Ham moved four points above the relegation zone with their win at Southampton

Michail Antonio says the West Ham squad proved they are firmly behind under-pressure manager Manuel Pellegrini in their win against Southampton.

West Ham came into the match against the fellow Premier League strugglers on the back of seven defeats in their past nine games.

Pellegrini's role came under review by the West Ham hierarchy earlier in the week, but a 1-0 victory at St Mary's moved the club four points clear of their opponents and the relegation zone.

"We showed that we are behind the manager - we've got the grit and the fight to do it for him," Antonio said.

"We showed that he hasn't lost the dressing room."

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Southampton in the Premier League

Antonio, who had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee for handball in the second half, praised the experienced Chilean boss for preparing the squad amid lingering uncertainty over his future.

3:39 West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini praised the performance of Michail Antonio in their 1-0 win against Southampton West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini praised the performance of Michail Antonio in their 1-0 win against Southampton

"A good manager doesn't put pressure on his players. A good manager allows you to play with freedom and confidence.

"That is something he said to us: 'Just go out there and play as well as you know you can'. And I felt we did that and we did it for him."

2:46 Man of the Match Antonio was relieved that his disallowed goal didn't prevent his side from taking all three points against Southampton at St Mary's Man of the Match Antonio was relieved that his disallowed goal didn't prevent his side from taking all three points against Southampton at St Mary's

West Ham do not play again until Boxing Day against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park due to Liverpool's involvement in the Club World Cup this week.