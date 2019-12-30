David Moyes: West Ham United will find it impossible not to keep me

2:35 David Moyes has promised to give West Ham 'no choice' but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager David Moyes has promised to give West Ham 'no choice' but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager

David Moyes says he is determined to make it "impossible" for West Ham's hierarchy to choose to usher him out the door for a second time.

The 56-year-old returns to the London Stadium just 18 months after he was overlooked for the permanent role in favour of Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked on Saturday following defeat at home to Leicester.

Despite keeping the Hammers in the Premier League on a short-term deal in his first spell at the club, Moyes insists there are no hard feelings but has vowed to ensure that history does not repeat itself.

"Of course I was disappointed but things were done correctly in so much as I was told I wasn't going to be taken on," said Moyes at his first press conference since returning to the Hammers.

Moyes spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Wednesday's visit of Bournemouth to the London Stadium

"But I think it says something about the owners that they've thought the job I did was good enough to give me another opportunity.

"And this time I am going to give them no choice they will always want to renew my contract - I'm going to make it impossible."

2:04 Speaking on Sunday Supplement, John Cross says West Ham made one of their 'biggest managerial mistakes' in letting Moyes go before bringing in Manuel Pellegrini Speaking on Sunday Supplement, John Cross says West Ham made one of their 'biggest managerial mistakes' in letting Moyes go before bringing in Manuel Pellegrini

'I'll bring experience and wins"

As well as declaring Alan Irvine will also return to the club as an assistant with Stuart Pearce another former member of his backroom staff also 'under consideration', Moyes moved to quell those who were underwhelmed by his re-appointment.

"I'm a very experienced Premier League manager with arguably only one or two more experienced than me," Moyes added.

"I think I have the biggest win rate compared to a certain amount of other managers and that is what I do - I win and I'm coming to West Ham United to initially get the wins needed to move us away from the relegation zone.

"But ultimately in time, I want supporters to be excited by watching how the team play."

Moyes' first game in his second spell is at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on New Year's Day.