David Moyes has unfinished business at West Ham

David Moyes returns to the London Stadium on an 18-month deal

Sky Sports News reporters Kaveh Solhekol and Alan Myers look at the events that have led to David Moyes being re-appointed West Ham boss...

Moyes returns to the club on an 18-month deal and he will get straight to work against Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

The 56-year-old was overlooked for the permanent role at West Ham 18 months ago in favour of Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked on Saturday following defeat at home to Leicester.

'Moyes felt hard done by when he lost out to Pellegrini first time'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says...

David Moyes felt hard done by when he did not get the job full-time 18 months ago, having saved them from impending relegation under Slaven Bilic.

Senior figures at the club were seduced by the idea of bringing in a big-name manager and that was Manuel Pellegrini. He had won the Premier League title. He had managed Real Madrid. What could possibly go wrong?

Pellegrini did a reasonably good job in his first season in charge, finishing tenth, but there was never any real connection with the fans.

Joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold felt they gave Pellegrini more than enough time and money to get things right.

He was backed heavily in last summer's transfer window and he can have few complaints about losing his job.

Relegation is now a real possibility and that is why Sullivan and Gold have decided to turn to Moyes yet again. His appointment will not go down well with the majority of fans, but it is fair to say the club's problems cannot be fixed by one man.

The London Stadium still does not feel like a football ground; the match-day experience is not what it used to be at Upton Park and results and performances have gone from bad to worse.

Moyes has a big job to do - on and off the pitch - but for him this is unfinished business.

Manuel Pellegrini was sacked after 18 months in charge with West Ham dropping further towards the relegation places following defeat to Leicester on Saturday

'Moyes had numerous job offers but waited for right one'

Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers says...

For a while it looked like Moyes would be returning to a different former club - Everton.

But instead, it is his most recent home in English football that will provide the Scot with the opportunity to reignite his career.

Since leaving the London Stadium at the end of the 2017-18 season, Moyes has been offered numerous opportunities to get back into the game at home and abroad, but he has waited for what he believes to be the right one.

After being approached Everton to replace Marco Silva, it was the surprising availability of Carlo Ancelotti which prevented that from becoming a reality, albeit on what would have been another short-term deal with the Merseyside club.

Moyes' Premier League experience is there for all to see; his move to Manchester United may not have worked out as he would have liked, but it has not done for others since he left Old Trafford either.

His ability to galvanise a team and get the best out of them remains, and this was evident during his time at Everton and his short spell at the Hammers.

He took over what could arguably be described as a dysfunctional dressing room from Bilic in 2017 during a period of serious unrest at the club, yet guided them to a 13th-place finish.

Moyes has the ability to bring the passion out of a player and this will help re-focus West Ham.

Players respect Moyes' passion for the game, his attention to detail and his relentless drive, whether players like him or not they respond to his intense desire to see them achieve.