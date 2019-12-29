West Ham re-appoint David Moyes on 18-month deal

David Moyes returns to West Ham for a second spell in charge

West Ham have confirmed the re-appointment of David Moyes as manager on an 18-month deal and he will get straight to work against Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

The 56-year-old returns to the London Stadium just 18 months after he was overlooked for the permanent role in favour of Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked on Saturday following defeat at home to Leicester.

Ex-Manchester United and Everton boss Moyes had kept the Hammers in the Premier League on a short-term deal, having taken over a side in the relegation zone during the 2017-18 season under Slaven Bilic.

Upon his return, he said: "It's fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I've missed being here because I really enjoyed it.

"I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world, and I missed the club so I can't wait to get started. I'm feeling very proud that I'm back here.

2:04 Speaking on Sunday Supplement, John Cross says West Ham made one of their 'biggest managerial mistakes' in letting David Moyes go Speaking on Sunday Supplement, John Cross says West Ham made one of their 'biggest managerial mistakes' in letting David Moyes go

"But I think more importantly I'll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well.

"I do believe that the squad of players I've got here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I am looking forward to working with them."

Joint-chairman David Sullivan said: "David proved in his short time with the club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the club in the right direction once again.

"We are delighted to welcome him back - he knows the club well and he built strong relationships during that time which will be crucial for the work that needs to be done going forward."

1:15 Former player John Moncur believes Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham away from any Premier League relegation fears Former player John Moncur believes Moyes is the perfect fit to guide West Ham away from any Premier League relegation fears

Sky Sports News revealed just moments after Pellegrini's sacking on Saturday that Moyes was expected to replace him.

The Hammers had slipped to just a place and a point above the relegation zone with their 10th loss of the campaign, losing 2-1 to the second-placed Foxes, and the club announced a change had to be made.

After Bournemouth, Moyes will take the team to Gillingham in the FA Cup third round before a trip to Sheffield United and then a clash with his former club Everton, with whom he was linked before Carlo Ancelotti's appointment, at the London Stadium - all during the January transfer window.