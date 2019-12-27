West Ham vs Liverpool rescheduled for January 29

Manuel Pellegrini and Jurgen Klopp's sides will play each other in January

The Premier League fixture between West Ham and Liverpool will take place on Wednesday, January 29, after it was rescheduled for the Reds' Club World Cup exploits.

The re-arranged game will now kick off at 7.45pm at the London Stadium.

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s win over Leicester in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s win over Leicester in the Premier League



Liverpool were due to travel to east London on December 21, however, the match was postponed due to the Club World Cup in Qatar.

The world champions returned to England and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League on Boxing Day after a 4-0 win at second-placed Leicester.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win against West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win against West Ham in the Premier League

Meanwhile, it's a contrasting view for West Ham as they currently sit 17th in the league, just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

The Hammers lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Thursday after a stunning late winner from Jordan Ayew