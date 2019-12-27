Liverpool recall Nathaniel Phillips from Stuttgart for defensive cover

Liverpool loaned Nathaniel Phillips to Stuttgart

Liverpool have recalled Nathaniel Phillips from his loan spell at Stuttgart to help cover a shortage of centre-backs.

With Joel Matip (knee) and Dejan Lovren (hamstring) both currently sidelined and midfielder Fabinho - a potential stand-in - also out with a knee injury Jurgen Klopp is down to two fit senior central defenders in Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

A recall for the 22-year-old Phillips, who had made 11 appearances for the Bundesliga 2 side this season, means he could make his debut in the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby tie at home to Everton on January 5.

"Liverpool have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nathaniel Phillips to return from his loan spell in January," Liverpool said in a statement.

Despite their injury troubles, Liverpool thrashed second-placed Leicester on Boxing Day to go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Klopp's side return to action as they host Wolves on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.