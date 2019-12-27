Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Liverpool recall Nathaniel Phillips from Stuttgart for defensive cover

Last Updated: 27/12/19 2:11pm

Liverpool loaned Nathaniel Phillips to Stuttgart
Liverpool loaned Nathaniel Phillips to Stuttgart

Liverpool have recalled Nathaniel Phillips from his loan spell at Stuttgart to help cover a shortage of centre-backs.

With Joel Matip (knee) and Dejan Lovren (hamstring) both currently sidelined and midfielder Fabinho - a potential stand-in - also out with a knee injury Jurgen Klopp is down to two fit senior central defenders in Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

A recall for the 22-year-old Phillips, who had made 11 appearances for the Bundesliga 2 side this season, means he could make his debut in the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby tie at home to Everton on January 5.
Phillips has made 11 appearances for Stuttgart this season
Phillips has made 11 appearances for Stuttgart this season

"Liverpool have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nathaniel Phillips to return from his loan spell in January," Liverpool said in a statement.

Also See:

Despite their injury troubles, Liverpool thrashed second-placed Leicester on Boxing Day to go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Klopp's side return to action as they host Wolves on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Three Super 6 rounds in seven days!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time over the festive period.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK