Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham: Super Jordan Ayew goal wins it for Eagles

A super Jordan Ayew goal secured a late 2-1 win for Crystal Palace against West Ham, giving the hosts their first win in three games.

It was a battle of wills in the first half with defences coming out on top, but the second half was a much more open affair and West Ham broke the deadlock when Robert Snodgrass slotted home (57).

But the comeback was on for Crystal Palace as Cheikhou Kouyate levelled things up (68) before a sensational solo goal from Ayew on the stroke of the 90th minute sealed the three points.

It ended Crystal Palace's winless run and lifted them into ninth place, while West Ham - who had an extended break ahead of the Boxing Day fixture following a postponed fixture against Liverpool - drop to 17th after their third defeat in five Premier League games piled the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

How Crystal Palace won it late on

The first 30 minutes lacked any clear-cut chances but Crystal Palace should have scored just after the half-hour mark as two glorious chances fell their way in quick succession. Mark Noble and Pablo Zabaleta were unable to stop Wilfried Zaha as he strode down the left before putting a cross into the area.

It ran just ahead of Ayew, but Max Meyer picked up the loose ball before putting it back into the area through the legs of Aaron Cresswell. Ayew was the target again, but the ball just evaded his outstretched foot before wriggling past the far post.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Kelly (7), Tomkins (7), Sakho (7), Van Aanholt (7), Kouyate (7), Milivojevic (7), McArthur (7), Meyer (7), Ayew (8), Zaha (7).



Subs used: Riedewald (6), Wickham (6), McCarthy (n/a).



West Ham: Roberto (6), Zabaleta (7), Balbuena (6), Ogbonna (7), Cresswell (7), Snodgrass (7), Noble (6), Rice (6), Fornals (6), Antonio (6), Haller (5).



Subs used: Lanzini (5), Anderson (5), Ajeti (n/a).



Man of the match: Jordan Ayew.

Michail Antonio had West Ham's best efforts of the half just after. His first saw him cut inside from the left, but he sent his shot straight into the arms of Vicente Guaita. Not long after, he picked up a tapped pass from Pablo Fornals but sent his effort over the crossbar.

Crystal Palace began the second half well, and forced Roberto into a great save inside 10 minutes. Ayew chased down a loose pass with Cresswell, and got the better of the defender. The Crystal Palace striker then drove into the area, but the goalkeeper was there to see the ball behind for a corner. Just after, Luka Milivojevic curled a lovely effort goalwards but it just flew over the bar.

Team news Crystal Palace made two changes with James McCarthy and Christian Benteke dropping out. Mamadou Sakho and Max Meyer came in for the pair.

West Ham also made two changes, and with neither Lukasz Fabianski or David Martin fit to play, so Roberto returned in goal. Ryan Fredericks missed out too with Pablo Zabaleta coming into the defence.

But the goals soon started to come and, against the run of play, West Ham took the lead. Antonio skipped along the top of the area before slotting the ball into a wide space for Snodgrass to run on to. Patrick van Aanholt was all at sea and scrambled across to try and stop the Scotsman, but Snodgrass was well ahead of him before slotting home into the far corner.

Nine minutes later, though, and Crystal Palace were level. James McArthur's initial cross from the left was headed on by Ayew at the far post, although it was skewed. His effort fell to the feet of the oncoming Kouyate who placed the ball into the back of the net.

Robert Snodgrass opened the scoring for West Ham

But the best goal was yet to come as Ayew's wonderful solo effort won the game late on. There looked to be no danger for West Ham as he picked up the ball near the halfway line but a sensational run - complete with a turn around Declan Rice at the top of the area - saw him chip the ball over the oncoming Roberto before celebrating wildly in front of the jubilant home fans.

Man of the match - Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has his boot 'polished' by Mamadou Sakho after his goal

It was not just Ayew's goal that sees him awarded the man-of-the-match accolade - although of course, that helps. He was marvellous for Crystal Palace throughout the game, and will have put to bed the demons of a few missed chances with his well-taken goal.

Speaking of said winner, his finish exuded confidence and showed a player who is really enjoying his football. Let's not forget, he also provided the assist for the equaliser and, after a few misfiring spells in England, he looks to have finally found his feet.

What the managers said

Jordan Ayew scored in the 90th minute to beat West Ham

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "I thought it [the result] was impressive. The resilience and the character of the players showed once again why they've earned a lot of praise and respect. The West Ham goal was unfortunate, it didn't exactly come from a period of extended pressure but it did put us on the back foot.

"So to come back and equalise before scoring that incredible winning goal, it's something we can all be very happy with and very proud of, especially given the fact we lost Christian Benteke on Christmas Day before the game and then lost Van Aanholt to injury.

"Everything seemed to be adding up against us today and it could have been one of those days where you sat back, blamed fate and cursed your bad luck, but the players didn't do that. They still believed that at 1-1, the winner was out there and they were right and they got it.

"Jordan has scored five goals so far this season and for a team that doesn't score many goals, five is pretty good by our standards. His contribution today was absolutely crucial because he really did make the first goal with his run and his knock down and then he scored that wonder second goal. When I saw him walking off the pitch after doing his TV interviews with the man of the match award, I thought it had gone to the right man today."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "When you are winning 1-0, of course you are disappointed after you lose the game 2-1. It was similar to the game we played with Crystal Palace at home, when we had the lead and they didn't create any chances and finally by the end they scored from two set-pieces. Now, they scored in the last minute of the game.

West Ham have suffered three losses in their last five games

"We always try to be a consistent team, but one or two balls decided this game. We played well against Southampton and we played well against Chelsea and I don't think we played a bad game today, but you need to have a good performance and have results.

"Playing away, winning 1-0, I think we deserved a better result, but you must be concentrated in your defending until the last minute. We must be more concentrated in defending, especially for their second goal."

Opta stats

Crystal Palace recorded a Premier League double over West Ham for just the second time, having previously done so in the 2013-14 season under Tony Pulis.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has scored 21 goals in the Premier League, with 20 of those being netted in the second half (95%) - the highest such ratio of any player with 20+ goals in the competition's history.

West Ham's Robert Snodgrass has scored four league goals against Crystal Palace - only against Bristol City (five) has he netted more in English league competition.

What's next?

The games come thick and fast over the festive period with Crystal Palace travelling to Southampton on Saturday (kick-off 3pm), while West Ham host Leicester (kick-off 5.30pm).