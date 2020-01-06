Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph set for move to West Ham

Darren Randolph played for West Ham between 2015 and 2017

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is closing in on a £4m move to West Ham.

The Hammers had an undisclosed bid rejected on January 2 but with a fee now agreed, the 32-year old Ireland international is on his way to east London for a medical.

He spent two seasons at West Ham between 2015 and 2017 before making a £5m move to Boro.

New West Ham boss David Moyes is desperate to sign a new goalkeeper to compete with Lukasz Fabianski for the No 1 jersey and he wants Randolph back at the club.

Moyes is in the market for a new keeper with Fabianski only recently returning to the side after injury and question marks remaining over deputies Roberto and David Martin.

0:58 David Moyes discusses goalkeeper Darren Randolph as a target for West Ham David Moyes discusses goalkeeper Darren Randolph as a target for West Ham

Randolph has been out of Middlesbrough's side since November because of a quad muscle injury.

West Ham are understood to have already been offered the chance to take goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on loan from Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Begovic has been on loan at Qarabag in Azerbaijan during the first part of the campaign but is understood to want to return to England for the rest of the season, preferably the Premier League.

Another six-month loan at Qarabag is still an option for the Bosnia-Herzegovina goalkeeper, but there is also interest in him from a number of Championship clubs.

David Moyes wants competition for West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.