West Ham's Ryan Fredericks out until February with hamstring strain

Ryan Fredericks came off injured in West Ham's FA Cup win at Gillingham on Sunday

West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks has been ruled out until February with a hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old came off injured just before half-time in the Hammers' 2-0 FA Cup third-round win at Gillingham on Sunday evening, with opening goalscorer Pablo Zabaleta replacing him.

A scan has revealed a small amount of damage to the muscle in Fredericks' right leg and he has already begun his recovery work.

West Ham's head of medical, Richard Collinge, said: "Ryan injured his hamstring while chasing back late in the first half and was assessed immediately before undergoing a scan.

"He will now begin a period of rehabilitation and recovery, with the plan being to return to action before the end of February."

West Ham play Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Friday night in the Premier League - live on Sky Sports.