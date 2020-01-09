West Ham United News

Joe Cole being considered for West Ham coaching role, says David Moyes

Moyes is also 'very hopeful' a move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph will be completed following an injury delay

Last Updated: 09/01/20 2:45pm
1:12
David Moyes has revealed Joe Cole could be in line for a West Ham comeback as part of his backroom team; but says Stuart Pearce will not return
David Moyes has revealed Joe Cole could be in line for a West Ham comeback as part of his backroom team; but says Stuart Pearce will not return

West Ham manager David Moyes says Joe Cole is being considered for a return to the club in a coaching role.

Former England international Cole had two spells at West Ham as a player after graduating from the club's academy, before moving to Chelsea where he won three league titles and two FA Cups.

Moyes has been unable to bring Stuart Pearce, who was on his coaching team during his previous spell in charge, back to the club and the Scot is now targeting a return for Cole with his backroom staff still to be fully assembled.

Moyes said: "We're looking at the team we're bringing in. Joe Cole is one of a lot of people who we've talked about and who we're considering.

"I don't think we will have it [the backroom team] all together just now, it might be the summertime before I get my staff together.

"There are several people looking for a position and there's also some other people who we have in mind as well, and hopefully over the coming weeks we'll get round to speaking to them. But we have been extremely busy since I've come in.

Cole is a product of West Ham's academy, making his West Ham debut aged 17
"Stuart Pearce did a great job here with me and I was pleased to have him. He was a big addition to the staff but Stuart's got quite a few things on in his own business.

"In the end, we've just chosen and decided that it will be better if we do something else."

Moyes is also looking to add to his squad with West Ham agreeing a deal in principle to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

The Hammers are also closing in on a £4m move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph, but Moyes has revealed an injury to the Republic of Ireland international is holding up the deal.

Darren Randolph played for West Ham between 2015 and 2017
Moyes said: "Darren's a goalkeeper we've identified we'd like to bring and at the moment he's just carrying a bit of an injury which he's had for several weeks.

"We have to make sure that injury's completely healed, so that's where the delay is coming from at the moment.

"But I am very hopeful it will happen."

