David Moyes says he can grow West Ham if he is given enough time

West Ham manager David Moyes says he can provide stability and growth for the club if he is given enough time at the London Stadium.

West Ham re-appointed Moyes as manager on an 18-month deal following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini in December.

He has since overseen wins against Bournemouth in the Premier League and Gillingham in the FA Cup.

Ahead of their Friday Night Football game against Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Moyes outlined his long-term vision for the Hammers which goes beyond his 18-month contract.

"West Ham need to grow first. I don't think we can go from the position that we are in at the moment to a European or Champions League place right away. I think you have to grow as a club," he said.

"I think you have to go stage by stage. I would love to say that it will be really quick and we could get there immediately. I think that comes from stability, having a manager who is there for a while growing the team.

"Having people who are not just coming in for a couple of years and then moving on again. I would love to be given the opportunity to do that because I think I am good at it and I think I can do that.

"That's the way I see it, it doesn't always happen now in football because jobs are shorter than they were in the past. I think West Ham could really do with a period of stability."

'I want reliability from my players'

Moyes accepts that West Ham's squad is stronger now than when he left the club after his first spell in 2018 but insists the squad must break the cycle of playing well, or winning, just once every four or five games.

Moyes says the squad he inherited from Pellegrini is better than the squad he left behind

"You hope [having a stronger squad] should do, but ultimately winning the games is the key," he said.



"You can talk about having a stronger squad but it doesn't necessarily mean you will win the games.

"We have to get in a position where we've got consistency and the players give us a level of reliability week-in, week-out. It can't be one good game and four bad games.

"I feel as if I've had to go back to the start in some cases but I've been really fortunate that eight or nine players are here from when I was here before, they've helped and made it easy for me to come back. We have to find a formation in the games that suits us.

"Ultimately, when I took over we were in the bottom three, we had a good win against Bournemouth, but it was only one win, we have to win another four or five to make sure we are not in the bottom end come the end of the season."

Masuaku: I was sad when Moyes left

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku spoke glowingly about the return of Moyes and how he has transformed the moral at the club.

"He's just positive, when you have a manager like this it's really good, you want to give everything for the team, for him, for the fans," he told Sky Sports.

"He's a very good manager, he's honest, he tells the truth. When you are a player it is always nice.

"He knew me from before so when he left I was quite sad to be honest but now that he is back the mood has changed completely. Everyone looks happy, everyone is smiling and enjoying training.

"There is no better feeling than winning. Losing leaves a bad feeling in your stomach.

"If you ask my opinion I think we can finish [in the top six]. The season did not go like we would have liked but it is not finished, we just need victories."