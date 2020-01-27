Tomas Soucek: Slavia Prague midfielder to have West Ham medical

Soucek has 12 goals in 26 appearances for Slavia Prague this season

Slavia Prague have given midfielder Tomas Soucek permission to travel to London for a medical and further contract negotiations with West Ham.

The 24-year-old was voted as the Czech player of the year and is valued at €20m (£16.8m) by Slavia.

He has 12 goals in 26 appearances this season, two of which came in the Champions League against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Soucek won the Czech league and cup double with Slavia Prague last season which ensured him a new five-year contract at the club last summer.

He featured in the Czech Republic team that beat England 2-1 in Prague in a European Qualifier clash in October.

