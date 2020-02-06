Kevin Nolan: Ex-West Ham captain to join David Moyes' coaching team

Kevin Nolan is returning to West Ham in a coaching capacity

Former West Ham captain Kevin Nolan is returning to the club to form part of David Moyes' coaching team.

Nolan, who made over 150 appearances for the Hammers between 2011 and 2015, has been out of management since leaving Notts County in August 2018.

Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham manager in December, but has only been able to add Alan Irvine as his assistant coach.

Nolan helped West Ham secure promotion to the Premier League in 2012

As well as Nolan, former Brighton and Norwich coach Paul Nevin will also join the West Ham coaching team.

West Ham currently sit 18th in the Premier League and face a daunting run of fixtures, with away matches against Manchester City and Liverpool either side of the winter break.

January signing Jarrod Bowen could make his debut in the match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.