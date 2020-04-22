Coronavirus: West Ham boss David Moyes delivers fruit and veg to locals during lockdown

David Moyes has been volunteering as a delivery driver at his local fruit and veg shop

West Ham manager David Moyes has been delivering fruit and vegetables to local residents during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Hammers boss has been giving a helping hand to the elderly in his local village near the Lancashire seaside after answering an advert calling for volunteers.

Moyes revealed he has spent four days behind the wheel already as he continues to be unable to perform his day-to-day duties as a football coach.

"When the coronavirus first hit here, I was in a fruit-and-veg shop in the village," he said.

"There was a thing up in the window that drivers were needed. So I volunteered, as my wife was away at the time and I was on my own.

"All I was doing was ­dropping it at the door, knocking and then going away. It was beautiful big boxes of fruit and veg.

West Ham players have agreed to defer a percentage of their salaries

"I thought, 'This is great!' I was really enjoying it. Going back to the shop to get ­another lot and then filling the car up."

West Ham players have agreed to defer a percentage of their salaries, while manager David Moyes and vice-chairman Karren Brady will take a 30 per cent pay cut to help the club through the pandemic financially.

Moyes also paid tribute to members of his squad and other footballers who have also donated towards coronavirus relief efforts.

"There have been a lot of individual players who have been giving big donations to charities," he added.

"Quite a few have given money to the food banks.

"Some are giving money back to their own countries. Premier League ­footballers have shown real ­commitment and ­understanding of the ­situation we're in."