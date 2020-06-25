West Ham: Pablo Zabaleta, Jeremy Ngakia and Carlos Sanchez to leave club on June 30

Pablo Zabaleta has made 80 appearances for West Ham

Pablo Zabaleta, Jeremy Ngakia and Carlos Sanchez will leave West Ham when their respective contracts expire on Tuesday.

Zabaleta has made 80 appearances for the club since joining from Manchester City in 2017 but an injury has prevented the World Cup finalist from accepting an offer of a short-term contract extension until the end of the season.

Academy graduate Ngakia, who has made five first-team starts in 2020, is also departing after declining a new contract.

Jeremy Ngakia made his debut against Liverpool in January

West Ham said: "In line with our structure and policy, Ngakia was offered significantly improved terms to reward his breakthrough into the first-team squad this year, along with further contractual enhancements linked to his future progress and success.

"However, the player and his representatives declined to accept any of the offers, and also turned down a short-term extension until the end of the current season."

Colombia international Sanchez played 18 times during his two years with the Hammers, the last of those coming in the FA Cup defeat to West Brom in January.

The trio will have left the club when West Ham play their next Premier League fixture against Chelsea on July 1, live on Sky Sports Premier League.