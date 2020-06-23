David Moyes fuming with VAR for Tottenham opener in West Ham defeat: 'I can't believe it'

David Moyes was left fuming with VAR's decision not to disallow Tottenham's opener for a handball in their 2-0 win over West Ham.

After VAR had correctly disallowed Heung-Min Son's strike in the first half for a marginal offside, the VAR David Coote allowed Tomas Soucek's own goal to stand, despite the ball seemingly brushing off the arm of Davinson Sanchez before hitting Soucek.

Spurs went on to win 2-0 thanks to Harry Kane's second, but Moyes was furious with the video technology for the second time this season, after Robert Snodgrass' goal was ruled out in West Ham's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in January.

Moyes told Sky Sports: "I can't believe they've ruled that as a goal. The rules are that any handball that leads to a goal is disallowed? We had a great goal ruled out against Sheffield United for something - and they've not ruled that one out? Who was on VAR tonight? They need subbed, I know that. Not very good, eh?

"That's the rule. I don't think it's a particularly good rule but it's the rule. For them not to give that tonight? I can't believe it. I can't believe it."

Handball rule - Premier League via IFAB Any goal scored or created with the use of the hand or arm will be disallowed this season even if it is accidental.

'Spurs get away with one... I feel Moyes' pain'

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp believes Tottenham were fortunate not to see the goal disallowed for handball...

"By the letter of the law, Spurs get away with one. It should have been disallowed. I'm not a big fan of the rule, it's ball to hand - a complete accident. But we've seen goals disallowed for it this season, Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City. The ball just glides of Sanchez's arm. It's minimal, but the goal shouldn't of stood. It's a rubbish rule.

"I feel [Moyes'] pain. These are the moments that can keep you up. You are asking people to do their jobs correctly. Moyes has asked his players to do their jobs - if people at Stockley Park can't do their jobs that's not helping his cause. It was a big moment in the game.

"The guy involved has been involved in a few games where there has been mistakes - it's not right, you've got to do your job properly."

Also speaking on Sky Sports, Bobby Zamora said: "I'm upset. The VAR has the access to the footage. I don't see if the rule is that clear how he can make a mistake."