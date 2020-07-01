David Moyes 'losing faith' with VAR after another decision goes against West Ham

David Moyes admitted he was "spewing" when another VAR decision went against West Ham but praised his team's resilience to beat Chelsea.

The Hammers, who went onto win 3-2, had controversially been denied an opener when Tomas Soucek's strike was scrubbed out by VAR as Michail Antonio was deemed to be offside.

Stockley Park took almost four minutes to chalk off the goal for another of those most marginal offside calls against Antonio, who was lying on the ground as Soucek lifted the ball over him.

The official explanation from the Professional Game Match Officials Board was that "Antonio was in an offside position and directly in the line of vision of Kepa Arrizabalaga".

Soucek eventually netted, cancelling out Willian's penalty, and after the Brazilian equalised following Antonio's goal, there was late drama as Andriy Yarmolenko grabbed a precious winner for the Hammers in their fight for survival.

Moyes was furious with the video technology for the third time this season, after Robert Snodgrass' goal was ruled out in West Ham's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in January and VAR missed a handball by Davinson Sanchez in West Ham's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

"I'm beginning to lose complete faith in it," he said.

"I don't want to whinge about decisions but that's what I am doing now. Everyone tells me they think the goal should have stood."

Asked if he was starting to feel sorry for himself on the touchline, he said: "I did. I was spewing. I was thinking: 'Are we ever going to get a decision here?'

"Everything was going against us. Some of the things that have gone against West Ham have been really poor. I can't explain it. I said to the player that we need to make our own luck and it went our way tonight. We pushed hard and did a lot of good things - the players deserve a huge amount of credit, they are sticking to it and got their rewards."

The man at the heart of the controversial moment, Antonio, was delighted his team could shrug off yet more video assistant referee frustration.

"I really dislike VAR, I really dislike it," Antonio said with a smile.

"This season so many things have not gone our way. But today it didn't stop us, we just kept going, and we got the victory.

"It was hard, they play unbelievable football, and they kept pinning us in. It is a massive result.

"Man, there's been so many games where we've been just so close, and today we had a goal taken away from us, we went 1-0 down, we drew level and then went down again - but managed to come back and win it.

"It shows the belief we've got, the grit we've got and that we're not going to give up, we'll fight until the end."