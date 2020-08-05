Michail Antonio: West Ham forward named Premier League Player of the Month

Michail Antonio scored eight goals for West Ham in July

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for July.

Antonio scored eight goals and contributed an assist as West Ham went unbeaten in their final four games of the season to move clear of the relegation zone.

That run included a 4-0 win at Norwich, in which Antonio became the first West Ham player to score four goals in a single Premier League away match.

"I'm buzzing," Antonio told the club's website. "Obviously as a professional footballer you go out there and try your hardest and your best, so to get some recognition for it is amazing.

"Since I started my professional career this is definitely the best I've played and hopefully I can carry it on to next season."

Antonio is the first West Ham player to win the award since October 2014

David Moyes' side had entered the final month of the season with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

Antonio topped a seven-man shortlist which included Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic, along with England stars Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Bruno Fernandes had won the award either side of the suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Manchester United midfielder taking both the February and June prizes.

Antonio is the first West Ham player to win the award since Diafra Sakho in October 2014.