David Moyes to manage West Ham 'from home', says Alan Irvine

West Ham manager David Moyes missed the 5-1 victory over Hull in the Carabao Cup

West Ham assistant Alan Irvine has confirmed David Moyes will still manage Sunday's game against Wolves, but from his home due to him self-isolating.

The Hammers boss, and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had to leave the London Stadium on Tuesday after they received positive tests for Covid-19 and will isolate for the next 10 days.

Irvine took charge of the Carabao Cup tie against Hull and secured a 5-1 win, but Moyes will be the man making all the decisions remotely this weekend.

"David will be the manager. Everything we do will be run through him first of all and he will make the decisions on everything," Irvine said.

"He would make the decisions anyway but, like for this press conference, I am the messenger."

1:54 Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between West Ham and Hull City. Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between West Ham and Hull City.

Irvine confirmed Moyes, Diop and Cullen remained asymptomatic and were all coping well.

"He is fine, I have spoken to him several times this morning and he is not feeling any symptoms. Obviously a bit frustrating for him but he is getting on with other things," the 62-year-old said of the West Ham manager.

"They (Diop and Cullen) are both fine. Frustrated because they can't come in, but that is the situation and they understand that. None of them are feeling anything which maybe makes it more frustrating."