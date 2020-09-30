Vladimir Coufal set for West Ham medical ahead of move from Slavia Prague

The 28-year-old defender has won two Czech titles since joining Slavia in 2018 and impressed in his country's 2-1 win over England last year

Wednesday 30 September 2020 23:27, UK

Image: Vladimir Coufal has made eight appearances for the Czech Republic

Slavia Prague right-back Vladimir Coufal will undergo a medical in London on Thursday ahead of a move to West Ham.

Slavia president Jaroslav Tvrdik confirmed the news via social media on Wednesday evening, with the fee reported to be around £5m.

Hammers boss David Moyes has previously been linked with Burnley's James Tarkowski and St Etienne's Wesley Fofana as he looks to strengthen his defence.

If a deal can be made, Coufal will compete with Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks - once the latter returns from a hamstring injury - for the starting right-back berth.

