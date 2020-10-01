Hans Vanaken: Club Brugge reject West Ham bid of £13m for midfielder

West Ham have had a bid in the region of £13m for midfielder Hans Vanaken rejected by Club Brugge.

The 28-year-old, who has five caps for Belgium, impressed in the Belgium Pro League for Brugge scoring 15 times in 35 appearances last season.

However, the Belgian champions are demanding a larger fee for their club captain, whose deal at the club runs until 2024 having signed a new five-year deal last season.

Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes is closing in on the £5m signing of Slavia Prague right-back Vladimir Coufal on a three-year deal.

The Czech Republic international played the full 90 minutes in Slavia's Champions League play-off against FC Midtjylland on Wednesday night and only learned a deal had been reached after full-time.

Image: Vladimir Coufal has won two Czech titles since joining Slavia in 2018 and impressed in his country's 2-1 win over England last year

Coufal boarded a flight from Denmark to London on Thursday morning and will undergo a medical with the Hammers on Thursday before completing the deal at their Rush Green training ground in the afternoon.

He is expected to compete with Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks - once the latter returns from a hamstring injury - for the starting right-back berth.

West Ham have watched Coufal several times and have been trying to get a deal done for the last few months, with negotiations proving tricky.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on October 5 with Sky Sports News offering a feast of activity on Transfer Deadline Day.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.