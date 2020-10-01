Hans Vanaken: Club Brugge reject West Ham bid of £13m for midfielder

West Ham have had a bid in the region of £13m for midfielder Hans Vanaken rejected by Club Brugge.
The 28-year-old, who has five caps for Belgium, impressed in the Belgium Pro League for Brugge scoring 15 times in 35 appearances last season.
However, the Belgian champions are demanding a larger fee for their club captain, whose deal at the club runs until 2024 having signed a new five-year deal last season.
- Coufal set for West Ham medical
- Calvert-Lewin treble sees Everton thrash Hammers
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes is closing in on the £5m signing of Slavia Prague right-back Vladimir Coufal on a three-year deal.
The Czech Republic international played the full 90 minutes in Slavia's Champions League play-off against FC Midtjylland on Wednesday night and only learned a deal had been reached after full-time.
Trending
- Man Utd consider four alternatives to Sancho
- Van Dijk supports Williams after online abuse
- Fletcher: Man Utd must back Ole
- Spurs in talks with Benfica for Vinicius
- Adrian loving life with 'Red family'
- San Diego Loyal walk off after alleged homophobic slur
- Maccabi Haifa apologise for Kane insult
- Who could PL clubs face in Champions League draw?
- Arsenal transfer rumours
- Lakers cruise to Gm 1 win as injuries ravage Heat
Coufal boarded a flight from Denmark to London on Thursday morning and will undergo a medical with the Hammers on Thursday before completing the deal at their Rush Green training ground in the afternoon.
He is expected to compete with Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks - once the latter returns from a hamstring injury - for the starting right-back berth.
West Ham have watched Coufal several times and have been trying to get a deal done for the last few months, with negotiations proving tricky.
Summer transfer window - key dates and times
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on October 5 with Sky Sports News offering a feast of activity on Transfer Deadline Day.
A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.