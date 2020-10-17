James Collins: Former Wales and West Ham defender retires

Collins announced the news on Soccer AM on Saturday

Saturday 17 October 2020 14:19, UK

James Collins announces his retirement on Soccer AM

Former Wales and West Ham centre-back James Collins has retired from football.

Collins, who has not had a club since being released by Ipswich in May 2019, made the announcement on Soccer AM on Saturday.

Asked if he was still looking for a new club, Collins told Soccer AM: "No, finished. Yeah, I'm all done. Retired.

Wales' forward Gareth Bale (C) speaks to defender Ashley Williams (C-L) next to Wales' defender James Collins (R) during a training session at the Parc Oly
Image: Collins made 51 appearances for Wales

"I wasn't going to say anything, I was going to float off and not say anything."

Collins earned 51 caps for Wales, scoring three goals, and was part of the squad for Euro 2016 when the side reached the semi-finals.

The 37-year-old started his club career with Cardiff City, before moving to West Ham and later Aston Villa.

Collins made 279 appearances in the Premier League and scored 11 goals in the top-flight.

He later posted a message to supporters on his Instagram, saying: "This will not come as a surprise to most people as I haven't played for a season now.

All good things come to an end 😢... This will not come as a surprise to most people as I haven’t played for a season now, but today with a heavy heart I’ve decided to officially retire from football... after a lot of thought I believe this is the best thing to do so I can draw a line under my 20 year career and move on to my next chapter in life. I would like to thank all the players and fans at all the clubs I played for @cardiffcityfc @avfcofficial @ipswichtown ❤️👍🏻 Also all the players,staff and fans of @fawales as a boy to play for my country was a dream and I’m very proud to have gone on to get 51caps and loved every second 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 But I must save a special thank you to all players,staff and incredible fans of @westham a team that will forever be in my heart... I spent 11 years at this wonderful football club and still think about it everyday, A club where I had the best time of my life for such a long time and gave my all everyday... without @westham and you amazing fans my life wouldn’t be what it is today... I hope one day in the near future I can pull on the claret and blue one more time and thank you all properly ❤️⚒ Finally I say thank you to my amazing family without all of your love and support through the good time and bad nothing I achieved in the game would have been possible xx Love you all xx Thanks Ginge

"But with a heavy heart I've decided to officially retire from football.

"After a lot of thought I believe this is the best thing to do so I can draw a line under my 20-year career and move on to my next chapter in life.

"I would like to thank all the players and fans at all the clubs I played for."

