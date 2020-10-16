Tottenham vs West Ham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Gareth Bale looks primed to make his second Tottenham debut against West Ham on Sunday, with boss Jose Mourinho suggesting he will "probably" play.

Mourinho has confirmed Harry Kane will start against the Hammers, with new signing Vinicius on the bench, but Eric Dier is a doubt and Giovani Lo Celso and Japhet Tanganga also set to miss out.

West Ham will have Issa Diop available this weekend after the Frenchman tested positive for coronavirus result at the same time as David Moyes, and like his manager, his self-isolation period is now over. The Hammers manager will have a fully-fit squad to choose from after all of his international players returned injury free.

How to follow

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United Sunday 18th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Opta stats