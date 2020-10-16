Tottenham vs West Ham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).
Team news
Gareth Bale looks primed to make his second Tottenham debut against West Ham on Sunday, with boss Jose Mourinho suggesting he will "probably" play.
Mourinho has confirmed Harry Kane will start against the Hammers, with new signing Vinicius on the bench, but Eric Dier is a doubt and Giovani Lo Celso and Japhet Tanganga also set to miss out.
West Ham will have Issa Diop available this weekend after the Frenchman tested positive for coronavirus result at the same time as David Moyes, and like his manager, his self-isolation period is now over. The Hammers manager will have a fully-fit squad to choose from after all of his international players returned injury free.
How to follow
Tottenham vs West Ham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Super Sunday; Kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Tottenham won both Premier League meetings with West Ham last season; they last won three in a row against the Hammers with a run of five between March 2008-December 2009.
- Only at Fulham (7) have West Ham won more Premier League away games than they have against Spurs (5).
- Tottenham are winless at home so far in the Premier League this season (D1 L1), scoring just once and conceding twice. This is a stark comparison to their away form, which has seen them win both games by an aggregate score of 11-3.
- West Ham have won their last two Premier League games by an aggregate score of 7-0. They last won three in a row in the competition in May 2019, while they last did so without conceding back in February 2014.
- Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has never lost versus David Moyes in 12 Premier League meetings (W8 D4) - against no manager has he faced more in the competition without defeat. Indeed, only Alex Ferguson has faced another Premier League manager more often without losing (17 vs Steve Bruce and 14 vs David O'Leary).
- Coming into this weekend, no player has scored more Premier League goals this season than Spurs' Heung-min Son (6). However, all of the Korean's goals so far this term have come away from home.
- West Ham's Michail Antonio has scored four goals in his seven Premier League games against Tottenham; against no side has he scored more in the competition. Antonio has also scored 10 goals in his last 11 Premier League games for the Hammers.
- Tottenham's Harry Kane has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player so far this season (9 - 3 goals, 6 assists). Kane has also scored nine goals in his last 10 Premier League games against West Ham, and they could become the fourth different side he has scored 10+ against in the competition (also Leicester, Arsenal and Southampton).