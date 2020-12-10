West Ham boss David Moyes says Marcelo Bielsa could be bluffing by naming Leeds team two days early

David Moyes says Marcelo Bielsa's decision to name his Leeds XI for their game against West Ham on Friday has had no effect on their preparations for the game - and has even suggested that his counterpart could have been bluffing.

Bielsa took the surprising decision to name his line-up in his pre-match press conference - more than 48 hours before West Ham visit Elland Road for their Premier League fixture, live on Sky Sports.

But Moyes was unmoved, suggesting former Athletic Bilbao boss Bielsa could have been influenced to name his team by his time in Spain, or even that he was trying to gain a competitive advantage.

The ex-Real Sociedad manager said: "I worked in Spain and he has worked in Spain. Quite often the teams were named in Spain, so I don't think it's something which is outrageous.

"The media in Spain would have had the teams quite often, in my experience.

"We see it in other sports - rugby teams name their teams before they play each other. It doesn't happen in our sport, for different reasons, but does it make [our job] easier? I don't think so.

"They're a good team and we know what to expect. We'll keep our team until we're ready to announce it.

"It could be a bluff. It might not be his team. He might just be telling the media something else and we all pick up on it. Who's to know? It could be very clever."

Regardless of the 11 players Bielsa fields against his side, Moyes has been impressed by the way Leeds have adapted upon their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

"I think they've been very good," he said. "We've all been watching them closely for the last year or two now.

"I always thought that Leeds coming back would add to the Premier League and that's certainly been the case. They've been involved in some great games.

"Their style of play is terrific and they've got an incredibly experienced manager."

Moyes hails Everton influence on Hammers recruitment

West Ham lie eighth ahead of their visit to Elland Road - six places above their hosts - and were on a three-match winning streak until their loss at home to Manchester United last weekend.

Moyes has steadied the ship since returning to West Ham a year ago, with their rise into the top half of the Premier League coming after he guided them away from the relegation zone last season.

The former Everton manager has also brought success in the transfer market to a club that has not always recruited effectively, with Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal all established in the first team after being signed by Moyes.

The 57-year-old believes his time at Everton - when he regularly achieved top-10 finishes despite a comparatively small budget - has provided a blueprint for improving his West Ham side.

Moyes said: "I don't think that I've changed. I can't take all the credit for it because I've got scouts and other people around who help me.

"I think my time at Everton showed me the type of players who can come in and give you a chance to improve. I want players who are hungry, who want to get better, who have something to prove. A lot of the players we are trying to bring in are players from that ilk.

"I don't think there's any magic formula because you get as many wrong as you get right.

"It's never easy, recruitment, but now and again you get a bit lucky and get ones who really step up to the plate."