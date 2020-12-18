Michail Antonio signs West Ham contract to run until 2023

Michail Antonio has signed a new contract at West Ham to keep him at the club until 2023.
The 30-year-old has been rewarded for his form in 2020, scoring 12 goals in 23 appearances.
Antonio is fourth in the club's all-time Premier League goalscoring list with 39, and has scored 41 goals in all competitions since joining the club in 2015 - the most by a West Ham player in that time.
In 2017, he was voted Hammer of the Year.
- Chelsea vs West Ham on Sky: Will Ziyech, Antonio be fit?
- West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace highlights
- Lampard: No regrets over Rice
"I got eight goals in one month, so I've got two-and-half years now to see how many more I can get and how far I can get!" he told West Ham TV. "I definitely want to get to the 50-goal mark in the Premier League and see how I can go on from there.
Trending
- Arteta: Big games a chance to turn things round
- PL predictions: Liverpool to stumble at Palace
- Ole's Pogba 'delight' and message for doubters
- Man Utd signing Diallo gets passport
- Klopp: 'Ask others' about no five subs | Here's what they said...
- Perez signs for Red Bull for 2021
- Ripped Canelo intensely stares down Smith
- Bielsa: No ignoring meaning of Man Utd rivalry
- Ref Watch: Was Son offside at Anfield?
- Wolff stays on as Mercedes boss, Ineos buys into team
"I've been here for five-and-a-half years, this season will be six and by the time my contract expires it will be eight years. Before I signed here, the longest I had been at a club was two years, so it shows that I've been here, done my work, been able to secure my position and keep growing as a player."
Antonio started his career with non-league Tooting and Mitcham before working his way up through the divisions with Reading, Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest before moving to West Ham five years ago.