Michail Antonio signs West Ham contract to run until 2023

Michail Antonio has signed a new contract at West Ham to keep him at the club until 2023.

The 30-year-old has been rewarded for his form in 2020, scoring 12 goals in 23 appearances.

Antonio is fourth in the club's all-time Premier League goalscoring list with 39, and has scored 41 goals in all competitions since joining the club in 2015 - the most by a West Ham player in that time.

In 2017, he was voted Hammer of the Year.

"I got eight goals in one month, so I've got two-and-half years now to see how many more I can get and how far I can get!" he told West Ham TV. "I definitely want to get to the 50-goal mark in the Premier League and see how I can go on from there.

"I've been here for five-and-a-half years, this season will be six and by the time my contract expires it will be eight years. Before I signed here, the longest I had been at a club was two years, so it shows that I've been here, done my work, been able to secure my position and keep growing as a player."

Antonio started his career with non-league Tooting and Mitcham before working his way up through the divisions with Reading, Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest before moving to West Ham five years ago.