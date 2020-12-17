Chelsea vs West Ham preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs West Ham in the Premier League on Monday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech will face late fitness tests ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with West Ham on Monday.

The wingers have both been sidelined with hamstring problems, but were back in full training for the first time on Friday.

Boss Frank Lampard will run the rule over both players at the last minute though, to see whether they will be ready to face the Hammers.

West Ham will check on Michail Antonio and Fabian Balbuena.

Antonio is battling to recover from the hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last three matches and Balbuena missed Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace due to a minor knock.

Arthur Masuaku is out following knee surgery.

How to follow

Chelsea

West Ham United Monday 21st December 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Chelsea in the Premier League

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham’s draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Opta stats

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League home games against West Ham (W9 D4), though it was in this exact fixture last season (0-1). They've not lost back-to-back home league games against the Hammers since February 1996.

West Ham won home and away against Chelsea in the Premier League last season, and are looking to win three in a row against the Blues in the top-flight for the first time since a run of four between September 1972 and March 1974.

Chelsea have lost their final league match before Christmas in just two of their last 30 seasons (W19 D9), losing to Leeds United in 1999 and Leicester City in 2018.

West Ham's final league match before Christmas last season was a 1-0 win over Southampton - the Hammers haven't gone into Christmas with a win in consecutive seasons since doing so three years in a row between 1978 and 1980.

When scoring at least once, Chelsea have lost just one of their last 38 Premier League home games (W27 D10), with that defeat coming at the hands of Liverpool last season (1-2). The Blues are unbeaten in their last 16 league games in which they've scored at Stamford Bridge (W14 D2).

Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League games, with the Blues last losing three in a row in the competition back in November 2015.

West Ham have gained five points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, including their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace last time out. The Hammers only won five points from behind in the whole of the 2019-20 campaign.

West Ham have won their last two Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 14 on the road (D3 L9). The Hammers last won three consecutively on the road in the competition back in December 2018.

Frank Lampard is looking to avoid becoming the first Chelsea manager to lose his first three league encounters with West Ham, while only three managers have lost their first three Premier League games against the Hammers: Danny Wilson (1997-98), Sean Dyche (2014-16) and Ralph Hasenhüttl (2018-19).

West Ham manager David Moyes has never won a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge (P15 D7 L8) - the only instance in Premier League history of a manager taking charge of more games at a stadium without winning is Moyes himself at Anfield (16 games).

