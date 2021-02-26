Michail Antonio should choose to play for England over Jamaica, says West Ham manager David Moyes

West Ham boss David Moyes says Michail Antonio should not give up hope of an England call-up despite being approached by Jamaica.

The 30-year-old Hammers striker was born in London to Jamaican parents - and was previously approached in 2016 - but is now thought to be weighing up his options once again and is keen to help Jamaica qualify for the World Cup.

Antonio was called up to previous England squads under both Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate, but has yet to play, meaning the former Sheffield Wednesday and Notting Forest forward could switch alliances.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Tottenham

"I am still holding out he has a chance to get picked for England," Moyes said of Antonio, whose form has been outstanding since the Scottish manager returned to the London Stadium last season, with 15 goals in 33 matches.

"I wouldn't say no to Jamaica but I haven't spoken to him about it."

Antonio's 2020-21 season has been disrupted by hamstring issues, but he returned to the starting line-up for Sunday's 2-1 victory over London rivals Tottenham and played the entire 90 minutes.

He has registered six goals and three assists in 16 Premier League games this season.

'I've got no intentions of going anywhere'

Image: Moyes shut down rumours linking him with the Celtic manager's job

Moyes also insisted he has no intention of leaving West Ham having guided them to fourth in the Premier League, with the Hammers looking to finish inside the top four for the first time since 1986 with 13 games left.

Neil Lennon's departure from Celtic has led to the Scot being linked with a return to Parkhead, where he began his playing career.

0:53 Moyes thinks it could be unfair on some teams if Premier League fans are allowed to return for the final game of the season

Moyes has a clause in his contract which should see it extended beyond this season, while co-owner David Sullivan is expected to offer him an improved deal.

Moyes said: "I've got no intentions of going anywhere. I've already spoken to David Sullivan, we're up to date and things are quietly ticking along.

"I don't want anything to get in the way of what we're doing just now. I'm not going to come out and say I'm signing a big contract or doing anything else that in any way might change things around.

"I just really want to go about the job and try and be professional."

West Ham return to action on Saturday when they face leaders Manchester City - who have won their last 19 games in all competitions - at the Etihad Stadium.