West Ham transfer news: Alex Kral joins on season-long loan from Spartak Moscow

West Ham have confirmed the season-long loan signing of midfielder Alex Kral from Spartak Moscow.
The 23-year-old joins his compatriots and former Slavia Prague team-mates Tomas Soucek and Vladimír Coufal with a view to a permanent deal at the club.
Kral has made 22 appearances for the Czech Republic and was part of the squad for Euro 2020.
- Kurt Zouma signs for West Ham on four-year deal
- Transfer Centre: Deadline Day LIVE!
- Leicester get Napoli in EL draw; Spurs with Rennes in ECL
Thought we’d leave this introduction to our #CzechMates… 🇨🇿🤝 pic.twitter.com/XJ8Y3iJqJs— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2021
Two of those caps came in games against England - a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying win in Prague in October 2019 and a narrow defeat at Wembley during Euro 2020 in June.
On the signing, West Ham boss David Moyes said: "He will provide good competition in the centre of midfield.
Trending
- FREE LIVE STREAM: Transfer Deadline Day!
- Deadline Day: Latest done deals
- Chelsea agree loan deal for Saul Niguez
- Griezmann set for Atletico return as Barca deal agreed
- How good is Ronaldo at 36 years old?
- Arsenal agree £19.8m Tomiyasu deal; Bellerin close to Betis loan move
- Ronaldo re-signs for Man Utd: 'Sir Alex, this one's for you'
- Premier League summer transfers: Club by club
- Mbappe to stay at PSG despite Real willing to pay £189m
- Brundle's verdict on Spa decisions and need for F1 'rules reset'
"He is another young, talented player who we feel has a big potential and will be capable of adapting to the demands of the Premier League.
"We've brought him in on loan initially and, hopefully, over the course of the season he will make a valuable contribution, particularly with our busier schedule of fixtures.
"Alex is another established international player with the Czech Republic, and we hope he has similar characteristics and hunger to that of Tomas (Soucek) and Vladimir (Coufal)."
It's the second deadline deal the Hammers have completed, after signing Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow for a fee of 30m euros (£25.7m) plus 9m euros (£7.7m) in add-ons.
Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports
Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.