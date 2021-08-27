Europa League draw: Leicester City with Napoli while Rangers get Lyon

Leicester City have been drawn to face Napoli in the Europa League group stage while Scottish Premiership champions Rangers will meet Lyon.
The Foxes will also face Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw, while Steven Gerrard's side will also play against Sparta Prague and Brondby.
West Ham will face Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna on their return to European competition for the first time since the 2006-07 season after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.
Celtic have been drawn alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros, who knocked them out of Champions League qualifying last season.
Group stage draw in full:
Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby
Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz
Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw
Group D: Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Royal Antwerp
Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray
Group F: Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Ludogorets, Midtjylland
Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Real Betis, Ferencvaros
Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, West Ham, Rapid Vienna
Leicester, who missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of last season, feature in the Europa League for the second season running after being knocked out by Slavia Prague in the last 32 in 2020-21.
Both Rangers and Celtic are competing in the group stage of Europe's second club competition for the fourth consecutive season after coming through their play-off ties on Thursday.
The first matchday of the group stage begins on September 16.
The final of this season's Europa League is due to take place at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Spain on Wednesday, May 18.
Spurs draw Rennes in inaugural Europa Conference League
Tottenham, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, were drawn alongside Rennes, Vitesse and Mura in the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League.
Spurs, buoyed by Harry Kane committing his immediate future to the club after months of speculation over his future, beat Paços de Ferreira 3-1 on aggregate in their play-off through two goals by the England captain on Thursday.
Lincoln Red Imps, who have become the first team from Gibraltar to qualify for the group stage in a European Competition, will meet Copenhagen, PAOK and Slovan Bratislava.
Like with the Europa League, the first matchday is September 16.
Group A: Lask, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Alashkert, HJK Helsinki
Group B: Gent, FK Partizan, Flora, Anorthosis
Group C: Roma, Zorya Luhansk, CSKA Sofia, Bodo/Glimt
Group D: AZ Alkmaar, CFR Cluj, Jablonec, Randers
Group E: Slavia Prague, Feyenoord, Union Berlin,
Group F: Copenhagen, PAOK, Slovan Bratislava, Lincoln Red Imps
Group G: Tottenham, Rennes, Vitesse, Mura
Group H: Basel, Qarabag, Kairat, Omonoia