West Ham's London Stadium capacity to increase to 62,500 seats after expansion approved

West Ham United have been granted planning permission to increase their matchday capacity at London Stadium to 62,500.

The extra 2,500 seats will help meet a growing demand for tickets, the club said, and will be released upon a safety certificate application being completed.

A 59,924-strong crowd watched West Ham's 1-0 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend, and a sell-out is expected for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup fourth round match against Manchester City.

The club described the expansion as a "positive step" towards reaching the stadium's full capacity - close to 67,000 following enhancements to the Bobby Moore and Sir Trevor Brooking stands - and their aim of having the biggest Premier League ground in London.

Premier League grounds in London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: 62,850

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium: 60,704

West Ham's London Stadium: 60,000

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge: 40,267

Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park: 25,486

Brentford Community Stadium: 17,250

West Ham United vice-chairman Baroness Brady said: "The application to increase the matchday capacity will give an even greater number of our fans the opportunity to watch our exciting team in action in person.

"Since the regular return of supporters this year, we have seen a terrific response with every Premier League fixture so far this season sold out, and we thank them for their continued fantastic backing including breaking attendance records as part of regular capacity crowds at London Stadium.

"This is another great sign of progression during a hugely-positive time for the club."

Manager David Moyes added: "Everyone here is doing everything we can to grow and develop this football club, on and off the pitch, for the benefit of our supporters, and we all feel that things are moving in the right direction.

"The supporters being back has been fantastic and the atmosphere they have created, with 60,000 in the stadium, has been right up there every game.

"Having more fans in here cheering the team on will make it even better for us all and we are really looking forward to welcoming more of our young supporters and families to London Stadium."