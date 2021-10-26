West Ham United vs Man City Carabao Cup fourth round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Man City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

West Ham are set to be without Vladimir Coufal for the Carabao Cup visit of holders Manchester City.

Coufal is unlikely to be risked as he recovers from a groin injury so Ben Johnson or Ryan Fredericks will deputise at right-back.

Club captain Mark Noble, wing-back Arthur Masuaku and forward Andriy Yarmolenko will be pushing for starts with boss David Moyes rotating his squad.

Image: Nathan Ake is one of the players who could come in for Man City on Wednesday

Manchester City will make changes for the trip to the London Stadium. Pep Guardiola's men have won the competition for the last four seasons with John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riyad Mahrez among those pushing to come in.

The quartet began Saturday's 4-1 win at Brighton on the bench - a game Raheem Sterling missing with a back complaint. Ferran Torres remains out.

Guardiola plans to use some youngsters but City's options could be influenced by the fact their under-21s are taking on Rotherham in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday.

How to follow

Follow West Ham vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Opta stats

West Ham have been eliminated from both of their League Cup ties with Manchester City, losing a third round replay 2-1 in 1984-85, and going down 9-0 on aggregate in the 2013-14 semi-final.

Man City have won 10 of their last 11 meetings with West Ham in all competitions (D1), with the Citizens netting 33 goals in this run.

West Ham have won two of their last three League Cup ties against the holders of the competition, eliminating Oxford United in 1986-87, and Manchester United in 2010-11.

Manchester City have progressed from/won each of their last 21 League Cup ties, with only Liverpool having a longer such run in the competition (25 between 1980 and 1984).

Having beaten Manchester United in round three, West Ham are looking to become just the second side to eliminate both Manchester clubs in the same League Cup campaign, after Arsenal in 1977-78.

Man City's Phil Foden has been directly involved in nine goals in his last seven starts in the League Cup, scoring three and assisting six.

Carabao Cup 2021/22 draw and schedule

Fourth round: October 26 and 27

Quarter-finals: December 21 and 22

Semi-finals: January 4/5 and 11/12

Final: February 27

