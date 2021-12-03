Jesse Lingard: West Ham boss David Moyes 'disappointed' by forward's lack of game time at Man Utd

West Ham manager David Moyes admits he feels for Jesse Lingard over his lack of game time at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed a hugely-impressive loan spell at West Ham during the second half of last season, scoring nine times in 16 appearances and helping the club to a sixth-placed finish.

Lingard has not started a Premier League game for Manchester United this season, making just eight substitute appearances, and has been repeatedly linked with a return to the London Stadium.

"I can't really talk about him because he's a Manchester United player and it's not for me to talk," said Moyes.

"But he was really good for us. Jesse knows what we all think of him here. My disappointment for Jesse would be, I think he's such a talented football player and he's not playing.

Image: Lingard scored nine goals in 16 appearances while on loan at West Ham last season

"He played a big part in our second half of last season. But you'd have to give credit to the players here, they've moved on without Jesse.

"People might have thought Jesse made a difference here. But the players have moved on and stepped to another level themselves. But I've got to say, Jesse was a big part of that."

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's draw with Brighton in the Premier League

The Hammers sit fourth in the Premier League, a point ahead of Arsenal and three clear of Manchester United, ahead of Saturday's clash with leaders Chelsea.

Having faced a relegation battle when Moyes took over in December 2019, West Ham have already booked their place in the last 16 of this season's Europa League and are targeting Champions League qualification this term.

However, there were boos from some supporters at the final whistle of their 1-1 midweek draw with Brighton, which did not impress Moyes one bit.

"I think really, the expectations of where the team have taken everybody to, there's also got to be part of that where you say, 'Wait a minute here, your team is doing really well. Don't be so stupid'.

"There's not a person at this club who deserved a boo. Not one person, because of what they've done at the club."

