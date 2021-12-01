Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League.

London Stadium.

West Ham United 1

  • T Soucek (5th minute)

Brighton and Hove Albion 1

  • N Maupay (89th minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

West Ham 1-1 Brighton: Neal Maupay silences critics to nab unlikely late point for Seagulls

Free highlights and report as West Ham and Brighton play out sixth straight draw in this fixture; Tomas Soucek headed Hammers in front; Michail Antonio had an effort ruled out for a tight offside call; with Brighton down to 10 men after Adam Lallana limped off, Neal Maupay struck

Wednesday 1 December 2021 21:50, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's draw with Brighton in the Premier League

Neal Maupay's overhead kick late on earned Brighton an unlikely 1-1 draw with West Ham despite the Seagulls being down to 10 men after injuries had taken their toll.

Tomas Soucek headed home for West Ham after just five minutes following a dangerously whipped-in corner that left Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez stranded.

The Seagulls had their chances but Maupay, Jakub Moder and Lewis Dunk all spurned openings before West Ham thought they had doubled their lead on 49 minutes when Michail Antonio poked the ball over the line from close range after another error from Sanchez, but VAR chalked it off for offside.

Brighton dominated the ball but created little as the time ticked on and their chances looked over when Adam Lallana limped off with six minutes to go - their third injury of the night and one that left Graham Potter with no substitutions to make. However, Tariq Lamptey's cross was met in emphatic style by Maupay on 89 minutes to rescue an unlikely point.

Neal Maupay equalises for Brighton late in the second half
Image: Neal Maupay equalises for Brighton late in the second half

More to follow...

Also See:

Trending

What's next?

West Ham now host Chelsea at 12.30pm on Saturday in the Premier League, while Brighton are at Southampton at 3pm on Saturday.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema