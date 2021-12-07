Kurt Zouma: West Ham defender suffers hamstring tendon injury

West Ham United have confirmed Kurt Zouma sustained a hamstring tendon injury during Saturday's Premier League win over Chelsea.

The 27-year-old former Chelsea centre-back had a scan on Monday which revealed the damage, but West Ham did not put a timeframe on his return.

Zouma has already started his recovery programme at West Ham's Rush Green training facilities.

A statement on the club's website read: "West Ham can confirm that Kurt Zouma sustained a hamstring tendon injury during Saturday's Premier League victory against Chelsea.

"A scan on Monday revealed the damage and the 27-year-old French international defender has already started his recovery programme at Rush Green under the supervision of the medical team."

It is a big blow for David Moyes, who lost another centre-back, Angelo Ogbonna, for the rest of the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month.

Ben Johnson is also set to spend some time out after sustaining a "low-grade hamstring strain" against the Blues.

The Hammers added: "Everyone at West Ham would like to wish both Kurt and Ben all the very best in their recovery."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Chelsea in the Premier League

In more positive news for the Hammers, full-back Aaron Cresswell has resumed light training after picking up a back injury, and the full-back is expected to return for their match at Burnley on Sunday.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to wish both Kurt and Ben all the very best in their recovery," a club statement said.

Beating Chelsea is always welcome for West Ham, but Saturday's 3-2 victory was all the sweeter after three matches without a win and cements fourth place in the table.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham manager David Moyes says his side can play even better, despite producing securing a thrilling 3-2 win over Chelsea

David Moyes' side had already beaten Liverpool at home this season and can now add the European champions to their list of high-profile scalps.

"I think we played better against Liverpool than we did today," Moyes said. "I think we can play much better than we did. We didn't play well enough in the first half, in the second we improved greatly and that gave us a real chance.

"We tweaked things a little bit at half-time and we got a little better at controlling the game and were higher up the pitch and were a little more aggressive.

"We had to stay in the game, make sure Chelsea, who played well today, didn't get ahead. I don't think we played that well but because of our character and resilience that gave us a chance of being in the game."

As for whether Masuaku's winner was intended, Moyes added: "It was a great cross! We have to praise him for that, you have to get the ball in the box.

"It was a bit of a lucky goal, but you have to take what you get in football, and today we got that goal which made it 3-2."

Follow every West Ham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the West Ham latest? Bookmark our West Ham news page, check out West Ham's fixtures and West Ham's latest results, watch West Ham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which West Ham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting West Ham as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.