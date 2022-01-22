West Ham fans clash with police at Old Trafford after defeat to Manchester United

West Ham fans clash with police in riot gear inside Old Trafford at end of game with Manchester United; West Ham were beaten 1-0 with Marcus Rashford's injury-time winner taking Manchester United up to fourth in the Premier League table

Saturday 22 January 2022 18:29, UK

a general view of Old Trafford, Manchester

West Ham fans clashed with police in riot gear at Old Trafford after the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

At least two fans appeared to spit in the direction of police officers.

Sky Sports News has approached West Ham and Greater Manchester Police for comment and are awaiting further details.

Marcus Rashford was the hero for Manchester United as his stoppage-time goal saw them beat West Ham 1-0 and leap above the Hammers into fourth.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

