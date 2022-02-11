Kurt Zouma: West Ham boss David Moyes says defender available to play against Leicester despite cat-kicking incident

Kurt Zouma is available to play for West Ham against Leicester on Sunday despite a disturbing video of him kicking his cat across his kitchen floor, David Moyes has confirmed.

Zouma's cats have been taken away by the RSPCA after a video emerged of him hitting, dropping, and kicking his pet across his kitchen floor on Monday.

The 27-year-old West Ham defender issued an apology and has been fined two weeks' wages - understood to be £250,000 - which will be donated to animal welfare charities, while Adidas have dropped the player as a client.

Moyes caused controversy by picking Zouma to face Watford on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after the footage was released and amid a huge public outcry.

National League club Dagenham have suspended Zouma's brother Yoan, who is understood to have filmed the video, while the RSPCA investigates the incident.

But Moyes said: "Yes he's available to play against Leicester. There are different views and opinions on should he be available. We as a club took that decision and I stand by that.

Leicester City

West Ham United Sunday 13th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"I don't think the club could take more action or any quicker. West Ham have fined him the maximum wages. We all accept the actions are terrible and diabolical, but we've chosen to play him and we stand by that.

"We are so disappointed it is completely out of character from Kurt. He is a really good lad we are going to get him some help and trying to give him as much help as we can.

"Like drink-driving offences, most people have to go to classes and the RSPCA are going to provide him with classes to understand about animals and how to treat them.

"We will do everything we can to make sure Kurt is looking into it, and getting better, and understanding it.

"The incident is terrible, we all totally agree with that. There was nobody in this football club who doesn't agree with that.

"Sponsorship being taken away is something the club will deal with, not me."

In France, animal rights group the 30 Million Friends Foundation condemned the "heinous act" and called for Zouma to be suspended from the national team.

West Ham are continuing to support an RSPCA investigation.

Asked how Zouma is, Moyes said: "He's incredibly remorseful. In life you need a bit of forgiveness and he's hoping he's forgiven for a bad action.

"We mustn't forget that many of us through our lives makes mistakes and you're hoping there are people out there that are going to give you a little bit of forgiveness."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Watford in the Premier League

Moyes apologises to West Ham fans

Moyes offered an apology to the club's fanbase for Zouma's action and hopes the incident will not detract from the great strides West Ham have made, on and off the field, over the past couple of years.

"We're really sorry if we've upset the West Ham supporters," he said. "We're completely upset by it as well.

Image: Moyes says he is 'a great lover of animals'

"We're really disappointed. I'm someone who is a great lover of animals and have them myself.

"If we're talking about West Ham supporters being disappointed, well there's nobody more disappointed than me, and the club as well."

He added: "I've never had (an incident) like this. As a football manager it shows you never know what you're going to get.

"I hope I'll never get an incident like this again, but that's part of being in this job. We'd rather we weren't making news.

"West Ham have made really, really good news in the last two years.

"We've a really good side. I'm sad the focus has been taken away from what is, at the moment, a relatively good season.

"We mustn't forget all of the good work that the club does because of one incident, and that's why we're asking the people out there for a bit of forgiveness. We know there's been a mistake made and we hope that people will look at it in a different light."

Moyes has not been afraid to drop players for disciplinary reasons, having previously left Michail Antonio out for being late for team meetings.

But he said: "He's [Zouma] treated the exact same way as any other player."

Moyes: Zouma incident going to make us stronger

Asked whether the incident could divide the West Ham dressing room, Moyes responded: "I actually think it's going to make us stronger.

"I think the club have acted brilliantly in what they've done in a really difficult situation.

Image: Zouma started against Watford on Tuesday night

"It's not an easy situation for the players but it's the sort of thing that pulls you together.

"Along the road there's plenty of bumps, and we've got a big bump just now that we've got to get over, and we're doing everything we can to do that."

The 58-year-old says he is also ready for the backlash against his decision to make Zouma available on Sunday at Leicester, live on Sky Sports.

Moyes said: "I understand the criticism of me personally because I understand how severe the video was and what he did was terrible.

"I know where my own moral compass is. I totally understand why people would be disappointed by my decision and the club's decision to play him. It's a decision I've made and I stand by that."

Antonio questions Zouma reaction: 'Is what he's done worse than racism?'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham's Michail Antonio has questioned the reaction to Zouma kicking his cat, asking if it's worse than players convicted of racism

On Thursday, West Ham striker Michail Antonio questioned the reaction to the Zouma cat-kicking incident, saying: "Do you think what he's done is worse than racism?

"I'm not condoning a thing that he's done. I don't agree with what he has done at all.

"But there's people that have been convicted and been caught for racism, and have played football afterwards. They got an eight-game punishment or something like that, but people are now calling for people to be sacked and to lose their livelihood.

"I've just got to ask this question to everyone out there: is what he's [Zouma] done worse than what the people convicted of racism done?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol reports that Zouma has been fined by West Ham, and his cats have been taken away by the RSPCA

Zouma's brother suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge

Meanwhile, Zouma's brother Yoan, who is thought to have filmed the video, has been suspended by his club Dagenham & Redbridge pending the outcome of the RSPCA investigation.

A statement for the National League club read: "Yoan was this week contacted by the RSPCA to assist in their investigation and is fully cooperating with them.

"However, Dagenham & Redbridge FC would again like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty towards animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its supporters.

"The club has therefore decided that until the RSPCA has completed its investigations, Yoan will not play for Dagenham & Redbridge in any competitive match.

"Any further action deemed necessary to be taken will be made at the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says he's disappointed in Moyes' decision to play Zouma against Watford

Kick It Out: Comparisons with racism 'not helpful'

Kick It Out CEO Tony Burnett said on Friday: "Zouma's behaviour was clearly unacceptable and I'm sure the RSPCA will thoroughly investigate and update the public in due course.



"We have seen some people draw comparisons between animal cruelty and discriminatory abuse. Both are wrong and it is not helpful - victims are not in competition with each other.

"With any incident of abuse, there should be a fair process and those actions should have consequences. But consequences should not mean complete cancellation. For some people, no punishment is ever enough and comparing incidents will always divide opinion.

"Beyond that, I think it's important to look at the culture within football, and wider society, when it comes to setting appropriate behavioural standards.

"Footballers are public figures, who aspiring players and fans look up to, and some of the behaviours we are seeing aren't setting the expected standard.

"Clubs and the football authorities should also support players to set the right standards of behaviour by addressing incidents like this appropriately."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Early Kick-Off team discuss whether Moyes made the right decision to play Zouma in West Ham's game against Watford

Adidas drop Zouma

Adidas confirmed Zouma is no longer associated with the company after "investigating the incident internally".

A statement read: "We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete."

Adidas had earlier said: "No animal should be subject to cruel and unwarranted abuse."

Zouma facing growing backlash as sponsor suspends partnership

There was widespread outrage and revulsion towards the video, while more than 300,000 people have signed an online petition on Change.org, started by Anti Animal Abuse, calling for Zouma to be prosecuted amid a growing public backlash.

National pet charity Blue Cross described the incident as "truly horrifying" and called for Zouma to face prosecution.

West Ham's wellness partner, Vitality, has suspended its sponsorship of the club with immediate effect.

"We were very distressed by the video we have seen of Kurt Zouma. At Vitality, we condemn animal cruelty and violence of any kind," a statement read.

"We are hugely disappointed by the judgement subsequently shown by the club in response to this incident. As such, we are suspending our sponsorship of West Ham United with immediate effect. We will now be further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be taking to address the situation."

Experience Kissimmee, one of the club's sponsors, has also ended its sponsorship.

Experience Kissimmee announced today that it has ended its sponsorship of West Ham United Football Club. — Experience Kissimmee (@Kissimmee) February 9, 2022

Before announcing the end of its association with West Ham, the company said in a tweet: "It was disheartening to learn that the player Kurt Zouma was part of the starting line in West Ham United's game tonight.

"Experience Kissimmee strongly condemns the actions of player Kurt Zouma...as we as an organisation, community, and destination in no way condone animal cruelty."

An Umbro spokesperson added: "Like West Ham United we condemn the actions of the player concerned and do not condone cruelty towards animals in any form."

Follow every West Ham game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the West Ham latest? Bookmark our West Ham news page, check out West Ham's fixtures and West Ham's latest results, watch West Ham goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which West Ham games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting West Ham as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.