Jarrod Bowen: West Ham and England forward signs seven-year deal keeping him at London Stadium until 2030

West Ham and England forward Jarrod Bowen has signed a new seven-year deal with the Hammers, keeping him at the London Stadium until 2030.

Bowen, whose previous deal ran to 2025, is the club's top scorer this season after netting five Premier League goals in their first eight games.

He has started all of their Premier League matches to date this season and has missed only two league games since the start of the 2020/21 season, scoring 31 league goals in that time.

The 26-year-old's crowning moment for the Hammers to date came in their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina in May, with his late goal securing a 2-1 victory for the club, and earning him a place in UEFA's team of the tournament.

"I'm so pleased to have signed a new long-term contract at West Ham," Bowen told the club website.

"Everyone knows what this club means to me, so committing my future until 2030 means so much to me and my family.

Image: Jarrod Bowen netted the winner for West Ham in their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina in May

"I've loved every minute of my time here. Winning the Europa Conference League in Prague was an amazing moment, scoring the winner in the last minute will be something I'll cherish forever.

"It's left us all wanting that feeling again and again - we want to create more memories together, for our fantastic fans, and for this fantastic football club."

Bowen first signed for West Ham from Hull in January 2020 for a fee of £18m, with an additional £7m in potential add-ons.

Since then, he has gone on to play 166 times for the club in all competitions, racking up 45 goals - including nine in Europe.

"We're delighted Jarrod has agreed a new deal. It's a brilliant piece of business from the club to tie him down to a new long-term contract," manager David Moyes said.

"His goal in Prague will live long in the memory for everyone connected to West Ham - it's given him a platform to go from strength to strength and we're really reaping the benefits, he's getting better and better.

"He's a fantastic boy and an outstanding professional - I'm sure his positive progress will continue over the course of his new contract."

Moyes pays added tribute to Bowen after Newcastle draw

Speaking to the media after West Ham's 2-2 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, Moyes paid additional tribute to his winger's performance in the game - and revealed he expects the forward to change position before the end of his career.

He said: "He's done amazingly since he's been here, continues to improve, even today he thought he'd scored but Pope makes an unbelievable save with his hand, which could've changed the game at the end.

"He's been really good. If you think of his own development, starting at Hereford and working up the pyramid, he's getting a chance to be in the England squad to see what he can do too. He'll get better, and in time he may become a centre-forward but that's just my opinion."