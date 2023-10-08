West Ham 2-2 Newcastle: Mohammed Kudus' first Premier League goal earns Hammers last-minute draw

Mohammed Kudus' last-minute strike snatched a 2-2 draw for West Ham against Newcastle in a game of high controversy at the London Stadium.

The Ghana international rifled home from 20 yards to rescue a point with his first Premier League goal, denying Newcastle a victory that had seemed so certain after Alexander Isak's quick-fire double either side of the hour mark.

Tomas Soucek fired West Ham ahead inside eight minutes with their first and only shot of the first half from Emerson's square ball, after fine work from Lucas Paqueta.

But the main talking point of the opening 45 minutes was Peter Bankes' decision not to send off Bruno Guimaraes for a foul on James Ward-Prowse which appeared to be worth a clear second yellow card, and was labelled a "disgrace" by Jamie O'Hara on Sky Sports News.

There was more controversy about Isak's equaliser 12 minutes into the second period, finished off from close range after a free-kick award against Paqueta which looked to be extremely soft.

Isak's second, five minutes later, was a goal of pure quality, finishing off Miguel Almiron's first-time cross - and he should have sealed his hat-trick soon after but struck the post when played clean through.

The sense of ill-feeling around the London Stadium was growing until Kudus' late equaliser out of nothing, to keep West Ham above Newcastle by a point and end the visitors' three-game winning league streak.

Perhaps it was Newcastle's European hangover which would end up costing them victory in East London, but West Ham showed no signs of their own to take a point from a losing position for the first time this season.

They had looked so comfortable for much of the game from the moment Paqueta's pinpoint through-ball found Emerson, who poked it round Nick Pope and found Soucek for a simple finish eight minutes in.

Newcastle had all the hallmarks of fatigue, lacking tempo to their play, struggling to win second balls and failing to hit the target before half-time at the London Stadium.

Their afternoon could have been tougher still had Guimaraes, booked moments earlier for a professional foul on Emerson, been dismissed after catching Ward-Prowse on the halfway line.

"He's got to go," said Sky Sports News' Darren Ambrose. "Bruno knows he's got away with one. He should be off."

Julian Alvarez's header wide from a corner was the only moment of note before Bankes again became the centre of attention for a soft free-kick 12 minutes after half-time.

Trippier's delivery was nodded across goal by Alvarez to leave Isak barely believing his luck to side-foot in a simple finish.

He made similarly light work of his second five minutes later, finishing off from close range after Sandro Tonali's raking pass was turned into the six-yard box by Almiron.

Isak should have taken home the hat-trick ball when he was played clean through as the gaps opened up in West Ham's increasingly attacking shape, but struck the base of the post from a tight angle after rounding Alphonse Areola.

His one hope was that the miss would not cost his side. But with seconds of normal time remaining, it did. Vladimir Coufal was given space to run down the Hammers' right before squaring for Kudus, whose powerful finish inside the near post earned a point.

It could have still got better for the hosts, with Jarrod Bowen denied by an injury-time stop by Pope - leaving both sides wondering what might have been.

