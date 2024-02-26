West Ham 4-2 Brentford: Jarrod Bowen brings swagger back to build case for England call-up in March internationals

Jarrod Bowen will hope he has timed his run for England inclusion for the forthcoming March internationals to perfection after notching his first senior hat-trick in West Ham's 4-2 win over Brentford on Monday Night Football.

The Hammers won their first match of 2024, with Bowen scoring his first goals since before Christmas, to end a miserable run of eight games without a victory which had prompted more questions about David Moyes' future.

England face Brazil at Wembley on March 23 before another international friendly at home to Belgium three days later as part of their final preparations for Euro 2024 in the summer. Gareth Southgate will name his squad for those matches in the next fortnight.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bowen, who has five England caps to his name, has scored 14 goals this term - as many as Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke. It represents his highest tally across a single campaign in the competition, overtaking 12 in 2021/22.

"That all takes care of itself," said Bowen when asked about forcing himself into Southgate's thoughts. "I was disappointed not to score since the Manchester United game."

It was the 16th time in Bowen's senior career that he has reached two goals in a game - but the first time he has been able to convert it into a hat-trick.

Image: Jarrod Bowen scored the very first hat-trick of his career in English football, and the first for the Hammers in the Premier League since Michail Antonio netted four goals against Norwich City in July 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports with the match ball afterwards, he said: "I've had a couple of times where I've had two goals and never got the hat-trick.

"It was on my mind. I don't score many headers but they all count. It's a really proud moment for me. You're always waiting for that third one and it never comes. I got the little glance on the header and it went in. I was so buzzing to get it.

"I'm always wanting to shoot so I set the touch up for it. I didn't catch it too clean and it went in. With my left foot, I'm always looking for the cut back.

Image: Jarrod Bowen celebrates his hat-trick finish on Monday

"I was lingering in the box and trying not to be marked from the defender. I saw that it was two goals in seven minutes and I don't think I've scored that quick before. Kudus put a great ball and I thought I was in. I just tried to get in the right areas in the box and trust that the right ball would come in."

Bowen missed out on England's World Cup squad in 2022 but the player certainly drew attention to himself with an unfamiliar celebration following his third goal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between West Ham and Brentford

The 27-year-old explained: "I've been watching a lot of MC'ing of late and there's a guy called DJ Spider Radgie. I was talking to a mate and he said make sure you do the Spiderman celebration.

"I've watched it for ages! That's the Spiderman. Someone has to try to find it on YouTube. I promised my mate I'd do it so I had to do it for him."

Moyes: Goals will get him back in Gareth's thinking

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Moyes gave his reaction to West Ham’s 4-2 win against Brentford and hailed the performance of Lucas Paqueta, Mohamed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen after his hat-trick

Played five, lost five was West Ham's sorry Premier League record against Brentford, the only team of the 43 Moyes had faced in the top flight and not previously beaten.

Finally the rot was stopped as Brentford, already plunged deeper into the relegation scrap earlier on Monday following Everton's points deduction being reduced from 10 to six, suffered another defeat - their 12th in 15 matches since beating West Ham at home in November.

"I'm really pleased for Jarrod," said Moyes of his star performer. "I think his performances recently have gone a wee bit unnoticed because we've not played that well and Jarrod's been taking the fight to them in all the games and it's not quite fallen for him, it's not quite happened. Tonight it did.

Image: Jarrod Bowen's second goal in the seventh minute for West Ham is the earliest that the Hammers have scored two goals in a Premier League game on record (since 2006-07)

"The goals will obviously be the noticeable thing, but his all-round play and the way he's working... he had three or four other runs in the game where he was a threat.

"I think the goals will hopefully get him back in Gareth's thinking, but I've not seen him out of Gareth's thinking because he was in and around the last squad. If you can play wide and centre forward and you're a goalscorer, I think you'll always be interesting to the national manager."

Carragher: A big night for Moyes

Image: Bowen has scored 14 Premier League goals this season - his highest tally across a single campaign in the competition (overtaking 12 in 2021-22)

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football:

"[David Moyes] will have been coming into this game with a bit of trepidation about the feeling in the stadium.

"To win the way they did, to score four goals, Bowen's hat-trick and a great goal from Emerson, it was a big night for David Moyes.

"We highlighted a lot at the start of the show the great job he's done, but we understand the frustrations of the supporters.

"You play in that way, score four goals at home - it's been a great night all-round for West Ham, but more importantly for David Moyes. If he is to leave at the end of the season, or stay, you don't want to go out on a really bad, negative run.

"Hopefully for him, and West Ham, this is the start of getting back into form. Where they find themselves is still a great position in the table."

Frank 'irritated' by Brentford inconsistency

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank was left 'irritated' with Brentford’s performance in their 4-2 defeat to West Ham and said they deserved to lose the game at the London Stadium

Brentford boss Thomas Frank:

"I'm irritated by the inconsistency of performances. I know it's there. I'm convinced we'll find it quick again."

"People have different strategies when they speak about the games and the referees. We didn't get to our level today. We played against a West Ham team that played well.

"There were crucial moments in the game that didn't go our way. I think the push on Reguilon was a penalty. To me, it was a push in the back but that's it.

"We work very hard to find consistency in the season. We did very well at the Etihad against the best team in the world but we scored two here very quickly."

West Ham visit Everton in the Premier League next Saturday; kick off 3pm. Brentford host Chelsea at the same time.