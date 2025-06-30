Mohammed Kudus: Spurs interested in signing West Ham forward

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus this summer.

Spurs are looking to sign a forward who can play across the front line and Kudus fits that bill.

He is one of a number of players they are exploring potential deals for.

They also have an interest in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, Bournemouth's Antoine and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

As it stands, Mbeumo's preference is a move to Manchester United and Bournemouth's valuation of Semenyo is considered high.

Kudus is also on Newcastle's list of targets in case they are unable to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Spurs have not signed a player from London rivals West Ham since Scott Parker in 2011.

But with West Ham keen to sell Kudus to help Graham Potter reshape his squad this summer, there is a possibility that could change.

Kudus is aware of the situation and is open to leaving.

Kudus open to leaving after rejecting Saudi move

Kudus turned down the chance of more than tripling his salary by moving to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi Pro League club were willing to pay close to West Ham's £70m valuation to sign the player, but he does not want to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

Image: Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax in a £38m deal

West Ham would expect to almost double the £38m they paid Ajax for him two years ago.

The Hammers have been offered players in part exchange, but that could increase their wage bill - if, for instance, they were to take three players as part of a deal from another club.

The Ghana international is ambitious, and clubs in the Champions League are likely to be options.

Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are regarded as untouchable when it comes to potential departures this summer.