Mohammed Kudus: Spurs interested in signing West Ham forward, Chelsea also remain keen
West Ham keen to sell Mohammed Kudus to help Graham Potter reshape his squad this summer; Chelsea also keen despite having agreed deals for Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens; Kudus is also on Newcastle's list of targets
Monday 30 June 2025 21:14, UK
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing West Ham's Mohammed Kudus this summer, with Chelsea also keen on the forward.
Spurs are looking to sign a forward who can play across the front line and Kudus fits that bill. He is one of a number of players they are exploring potential deals for.
They also have an interest in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Tottenham news & transfers⚪
- In full: Spurs 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
- Got Sky? Watch Tottenham games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
- Sky Sports to show 215 Premier League games next season
As it stands, Mbeumo's preference is a move to Manchester United and Bournemouth's valuation of Semenyo is considered high.
Kudus is also on Newcastle's list of targets in case they are unable to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.
Spurs have not signed a player from London rivals West Ham since Scott Parker in 2011.
But with West Ham keen to sell Kudus to help Graham Potter reshape his squad this summer, there is a possibility that could change.
Kudus is aware of the situation and is open to leaving.
Chelsea also keen on Kudus
Chelsea are still interested in Kudus despite having agreed deals for Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens.
They are monitoring Kudus' situation closely with Tottenham and Newcastle also keen.
Chelsea were offered the chance to sign the forward earlier this summer and he has been of interest to Chelsea since he was at Ajax.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Chelsea news & transfers🔵
- Chelsea fixtures & scores | Club World Cup 2025 schedule
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
There will be departures as well as arrivals at Chelsea this summer. Chelsea are believed to be keen to include players moving to West Ham as part of a potential deal for Kudus but that is not something West Ham are interested in.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has previously been of interest to Graham Potter since he took over at West Ham.
Kudus open to leaving after rejecting Saudi move
Kudus turned down the chance of more than tripling his salary by moving to Saudi Arabia.
A Saudi Pro League club were willing to pay close to West Ham's £70m valuation to sign the player, but he does not want to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.
The Hammers have been offered players in part exchange, but that could increase their wage bill - if, for instance, they were to take three players as part of a deal from another club.
Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are regarded as untouchable when it comes to potential departures this summer.