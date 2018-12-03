Etienne Capoue's red card appealed by Watford, confirms Javi Gracia

0:56 Etienne Capoue was given a straight red card after a tackle on Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho Etienne Capoue was given a straight red card after a tackle on Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho

Javi Gracia has confirmed Watford have appealed against the red card awarded to Etienne Capoue during their 2-0 defeat against Leicester.

The midfielder was sent off by referee Graham Scott for a perceived dangerous two-footed challenge on Kelechi Iheanacho.

Capoue faces a three-game ban should the club's appeal fail as the Hornets prepare to face Premier League leaders Manchester City on Tuesday at Vicarage Road.

"We have appealed and we are waiting. We will know something about that later and I am hopeful," Gracia said on Monday.

The France international could also miss Watford's fixture against Everton next Monday, live on Sky Sports Premier League and their match against Cardiff on December 15.

After Watford's defeat at Leicester, Gracia said: "I saw (Capoue's tackle) it clear because it was in front of me. I prefer not to say anything only what Iheanacho said.

"He said Capoue didn't touch him and that is more important than what I can say."

Watford go into Tuesday's match against Manchester City without a win in four Premier League matches.