Watford forward Stefano Okaka to join Udinese on loan

Stefano Okaka has made just three appearances in all competitions this season

Watford forward Stefano Okaka is set to join Serie A side Udinese on loan.

The deal, which runs until the end of the season, also contains a right to buy the striker.

The 29-year-old has featured just twice in the Premier League this season, with his only other appearance coming in the Carabao Cup.

Okaka signed for the Hornets from Anderlecht in 2016 but has scored just five times in 39 appearances.

He last played in Italy for Sampdoria, having previously had spells at Parma, Bari, Brescia, Modena and Roma.

Marvin Zeegelaar is also expected to leave Watford to join Udinese on loan.