Watford's Troy Deeney asked to explain referee comments by FA

Last Updated: 03/01/19 7:33pm

Troy Deeney celebrates the first of his two goals at Bournemouth
The Football Association have asked Troy Deeney to explain his comments following Watford's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The FA have contacted Watford and are seeking Deeney's observations regarding what he said in a post-match interview.

Questioned about a challenge made by Abdoulaye Doucoure, Deeney agreed that his team-mate may have been lucky to escape a red card - but then accused Bournemouth's Dan Gosling of "trying to do" Tom Cleverley in a separate tackle.
2:53
Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against Watford in the Premier League.
Gosling was booked for the challenge, a decision Deeney says was one of a "few" where referee David Coote "bottled it."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe defended Gosling when told about Deeney's claim.

Howe said: "I don't think it was dangerous, Dan's tackle. For me, it's not a red card. I know Dan inside and out, he's not that type of player.

"Yes, he's mistimed the tackle. But in terms of those (Deeney's) words, that's not in Dan's make-up."

