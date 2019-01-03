Watford's Troy Deeney asked to explain referee comments by FA

Troy Deeney celebrates the first of his two goals at Bournemouth

The Football Association have asked Troy Deeney to explain his comments following Watford's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The FA have contacted Watford and are seeking Deeney's observations regarding what he said in a post-match interview.

Questioned about a challenge made by Abdoulaye Doucoure, Deeney agreed that his team-mate may have been lucky to escape a red card - but then accused Bournemouth's Dan Gosling of "trying to do" Tom Cleverley in a separate tackle.

2:53 Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against Watford in the Premier League. Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against Watford in the Premier League.

Gosling was booked for the challenge, a decision Deeney says was one of a "few" where referee David Coote "bottled it."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe defended Gosling when told about Deeney's claim.

Howe said: "I don't think it was dangerous, Dan's tackle. For me, it's not a red card. I know Dan inside and out, he's not that type of player.

"Yes, he's mistimed the tackle. But in terms of those (Deeney's) words, that's not in Dan's make-up."